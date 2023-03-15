Brodie and Wasserman Win in Coconut Creek Commission Election

COCONUT CREEK, FL – With all the precinct results reported, a political newcomer Jeffrey Wasserman beat longtime city leader Becky Tooley in Tuesday’s City Commission election while Commissioner John Brodie edged out two rivals to hold on to his seat.

According to unofficial results from Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Wasserman beat Tooley by only 50 votes, getting 50.6 percent of the 3,678 votes in the District A race.

Wasserman -- an assistant school principal who has lived in his home in Coconut Creek for two years -- said voters were “ready for bright, fresh change.”

Tooley, who has been on the commission since 2001, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

In the District D race, Brodie got 40 percent of the 3,768 votes, beating Nancy Fry who got 33.5 percent of the vote and Alfred Delgado who received 26.4 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

“I feel amazing and it’s so surreal,” Brodie said.

Brodie was appointed to his seat in April to finish out the term of Lou Sarbone who resigned after he was found living in Fort Myers.

He credits his election win to his involvement in the community and “willingness to do the work.”

In the coming year, with Wasserman joining the commission and Brodie staying on the board, the new commission will potentially be faced with decisions on the Mainstreet Coconut Creek project, a major mixed-use development planning in the middle of the city.

The commission will also likely have to keep wresting with how to deal with Florida’s Turnpike plans to expand lanes that will bring the highway closer to residential neighborhoods in Coconut Creek.

In addition, the board may be involved in responding to plans to expand Monarch Hill Renewable Energy Park, the landfill known as Mount Trashmore towering over the city.

In Tuesday’s election, voters also overwhelmingly approved the city’s charter question which will now require vacancies on the City Commission to be filled by voters, not by commission appointments.

It passed with 86.8 percent of the 3,489 voters supporting the measure, according to unofficial results.

