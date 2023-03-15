Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA tonight

By FTW Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeA3D_0lJ7UJkW00

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns in NBA action on Tuesday night from the Footprint Center.

The Bucks are coming off a 133-124 win over the Kings last night and have won an impressive 20 of their last 22 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to shine this season as they look for their 50th win of the season tonight. Meanwhile, the Suns will be looking to bounce back after a 123-112 loss on the road to the Warriors last night as they look to snap their two-game losing streak at home.

This will be a good one tonight, make sure you tune in and get access to all the action on fuboTV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

  • When: Tuesday, March 14
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee Bucks (-1.5) vs. Phoenix Suns

O/U: 231.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

