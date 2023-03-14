There was almost a Last of Us prequel game about Ellie's mom
Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has revealed that a Last of Us prequel starring Ellie’s mother was briefly in development.
As a heads up: there will be brief spoilers for Episode 9 of HBO’s The Last of Us, which aired on Sunday. So consider this a spoiler warning!
During an interview with Kinda Funny, Druckmann discussed the episode’s opening, which features Ellie’s mother, Anna. It’s a brief scene that was initially going to be a prequel game to The Last of Us Part 1.
“There was a much more full version of this story that went further back in time that was going to be made into a video game,” Druckmann said. “[It] wasn’t going to be made by Naughty Dog, but by a different studio.”
Druckmann continues by saying that the project fell through early on, so HBO was free to use some of those story ideas in the show. A clever way to utilize abandoned material, isn’t it?
Interestingly enough, in the series, Anna was played by Ashley Johnson – the actress that plays Ellie in The Last Of Us Part 1 and The Last Of Us Part 2. Longtime fans went wild when Johnson came on screen for obvious reasons.
