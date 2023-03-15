Open in App
Portland, OR
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Knicks-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Knicks in Oregon.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available.

The All-Star point guard had missed Sunday's 127-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.

Via Trail Blazers PR: "INJURY UPDATE: Damian Lillard has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s matchup vs. NYK."

Lillard is in the middle of a fantastic year with averages of 32.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest in 54 games (while shooting 46.6% from the field).

Last season, he missed most of the year due to an injury, and the Trail Blazers missed the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-37 record in 68 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Despite their poor record, the Trail Blazers are only 2.0 games back of the three-way tie for the ninth seed.

Therefore, there is still a good chance they could make the play-in tournament with 14 games remaining in their season.

As for the Knicks, they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 40-30 record in 70 games and are 7-3 in their last ten.

On the road, the Knicks have been phenomenal, going 21-14 in the 35 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.

At home, the Trail Blazers are 17-15 in 32 games hosted in Oregon.

