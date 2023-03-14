Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA tonight
By FTW Staff,
4 days ago
The Denver Nuggets will travel to Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors in an NBA matchup on Tuesday night.
The Nuggets, currently sitting at 46-22, have lost three games in a row and are looking to get back on track against a struggling Raptors team. Meanwhile, Toronto has also lost three games in a row and is looking to turn things around after falling 122-120 to the Los Angeles Lakers in their last game.
NBA odds courtesy ofTipico Sportsbook.Odds were last updated Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET.
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors (-1.5)
O/U: 226.5
