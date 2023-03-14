Open in App
Denver, CO
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA tonight

By FTW Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8s4d_0lJ7RsNe00

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors in an NBA matchup on Tuesday night.

The Nuggets, currently sitting at 46-22, have lost three games in a row and are looking to get back on track against a struggling Raptors team. Meanwhile, Toronto has also lost three games in a row and is looking to turn things around after falling 122-120 to the Los Angeles Lakers in their last game.

This will be a good one tonight, make sure you tune in and get access to all the action on fuboTV.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

  • When: Tuesday, March 14
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Altitude Sports
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors (-1.5)

O/U: 226.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

