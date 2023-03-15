Advanced Imaging Center to close

Nancy Chege, owner and CEO of Yuba City Advanced Imaging Center, stands outside the building of her practice in Yuba City. The center has been in business for 14 years but will be closing its doors permanently on Friday. The front desk will be open for limited hours until March 31 to allow patients more time to collect their medical records. Courtesy of Jackie Koch

“It is with deep sadness that I write to the patients of Yuba City Advanced Imaging Center (YCAI) and the people of the Yuba-Sutter area on the eve of the permanent closure of YCAI,” wrote doctor Nancy Chege, owner and CEO of YCAI, in a recent statement. “Over 16,000 medical practices have closed nationally due to the pandemic. … We have become one of the 16,000. When reimbursement doesn’t cover the cost to provide services, no practice can stay alive.”

According to Chege, rising costs in medical care paired with inflation, disruptions to service, and a “broken” insurance reimbursement system for primary care providers has left YCAI with no other option but to close.