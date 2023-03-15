Open in App
U.S. meets Colombia poised to advance to WBC quarters

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

PHOENIX — The United States can clinch a spot in the quarterfinal round of the World Baseball Classic with a victory over Colombia in a Pool C game Wednesday night.

The Americans are 2-1 heading into the final day of Pool C play and are poised to be one of two teams from the five-team group to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals at Miami.

Team USA, which did not play Tuesday, defeated Canada 12-1 by mercy rule in seven innings Monday to re-establish itself as a title contender after losing 11-5 to Mexico on Sunday.

“Obviously we turn our attention to Colombia, and we’ll be ready to go and understand the magnitude of that game,” United States manager Mark DeRosa said.

Colombia (1-2) fell 5-0 to Canada (2-1) on Tuesday afternoon, setting up the United States as a strong favorite in the pool-play finale.

Colombia must beat the United States on Wednesday and hope for other teams to provide assistance in order to advance to the quarterfinals.

A loss to the Americans will put Colombia in last place in Pool C and out of automatically qualifying for the next World Baseball Classic.

“We’re going to continue working,” said Colombia manager Jolbert Cabrera, whose team has lost consecutive games after opening with a win over Mexico on Saturday.

“We’ll try to keep up the mood for the boys. We can’t do anything else but come give a good game against the United States.”

After Team USA used eight pitchers in the loss to Mexico, DeRosa needed Monday’s starter, Lance Lynn, to have a prolonged outing against Canada.

Lynn was handed a 9-0 lead in the first inning and delivered five innings on 65 pitches, 42 for strikes.

Because Team USA had an off day Tuesday, DeRosa will have his entire relief crew available behind starter Merrill Kelly.

“What Lance did was huge,” DeRosa said. “Huge for us to kind of reset the bullpen. It kind of went perfect. Nine runs in the first. Everyone was relaxed. Everyone was a part of it, passing the baton.”

Kelly, a right-hander, will start for the U.S. in a familiar setting as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 48 career games, all starts, at Chase Field, the 34-year-old has a 3.35 ERA in 295 2/3 innings. He is 17-15 with 275 strikeouts and 70 walks.

“I already know what the mound looks like,” Kelly said. “I know what the vantage point from the mound to home plate looks like. I’m comfortable in the dugout. I know where I sit. I know how to get there.”

Cabrera, when asked who will start on the mound for Colombia, said, “a bullpen day.”

–Field Level Media

