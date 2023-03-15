Open in App
Columbus, OH
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges

By Sarah Donaldson,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Columbus Division of Police relieved three officers of duty after they were each arrested within four days of one another in unrelated OVI incidents.

Officer Robbie Whitlow, Sgt. Melvin Romans and Officer Tylor Nixon are all without their gun and badges as of Tuesday evening, on either restricted duty or leave, a Columbus police spokesperson said.

Columbus officer remains on duty while accused of drunk street racing

Gahanna Division of Police officers arrested Nixon, 26, on Friday morning around 3:10 a.m., and he has since pleaded not guilty to two OVI charges in Franklin County Municipal Court. At the time of the arrest, Nixon’s blood alcohol level was measured at .168 via a breathalyzer test — more than double the state legal limit of .08, according to court records.

Nixon also faces a felony charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle for a loaded handgun he allegedly had in the back of the vehicle, but he had not entered a plea on that charge as of Tuesday evening. His next date in court is scheduled for Friday, March 24.

Romans, 43, faces OVI and driving on right side of road charges in Circleville Municipal Court in Pickaway County after he was arrested Sunday morning around 1:20 a.m. by Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to court records. An October 2022 post made by CPD on Facebook highlighted Romans as the Officer of the Year, awarded by Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

One day after Romans’ arrest, Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Whitlow, 35, on Monday around 2:40 a.m. in Pickerington, according to Fairfield County Municipal Court records. Whitlow refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Whitlow is facing OVI and lane violation charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court next Tuesday.

The arrests came the same day that Columbus police announced a newly-rebranded DUI mobile breathalyzer would begin patrols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Brian Steel, the executive vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Local 9, said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning he was “disappointed, embarrassed and recognize the irony of three members arrested for OVI the same weekend ‘newly branded’ CPD OVI truck unveiled.”

“As a friend, I stand by these brothers and support them on their road to professional and personal recovery,” Steel’s post read.

A fourth Columbus police officer — Trier Knieper — remains on duty after being charged with OVI, drag racing or street racing, and speeding for a Jan. 3 incident along Interstate 270. She is due back in court on April 24.

