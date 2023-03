CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Clay-Battelle used a strong second half performance to push past Webster County and into the Class A semifinals by a score of 60-52.

Colby Barr scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and pulled down nine rebounds to earn his team a matchup with James Monroe on Friday.

