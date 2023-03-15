‘Charities are terrific’, Crescent City Classic organizers hopeful charities will meet fundraising goal

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Organizers of the 45th Adelphi Crescent City Classic have set their fundraising goal at $1 million this year.

Happening on April 8, 19 charities were selected, including The Boys and Girls Club, Covenant House, Giving Hope, and Youth Run NOLA. The organizers of the race say the charities are what makes the event as successful as it is today.

“Charities are terrific. They love what they’re doing. The people that are involved with this for any number of years are into it, so we really enjoy it,” said Race Director, Eric Stewart.

The race begins at 8 a.m. starting at the Superdome and ending in front of New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy.

