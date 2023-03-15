Open in App
ABC7 Fort Myers

Community raises over $800,000 to expand mental health services for SWFL kids

By Meagan Miller,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZpTq_0lJ77HCC00

SWFL — Community members raised more than $800,000 to expand and improve mental health services for kids and families in Southwest Florida.

Last week, advocates and supporters came together for the 7th annual Kids’ Minds Matter (KMM) gala.

KMM started in 2016 as a Lee Health and Golisano Children’s Hospital initiative.

At the gala, founders Susan Goldy and Scott Spiezle also announced they’re donating $250,000. It will establish an endowment for KMM and inspire leadership to drive the initiative forward.

Goldy and Spiezle were awarded the Courtnage Courage in the Community Award, which was created in honor of Larry and Kathy Courtnage. They were early investors in KMM. The award recognizes community members who have overcome odds to affect others positively.

The country is currently experiencing a children’s mental health epidemic. KMM is raising funds and awareness to improve services, ensuring that children and teens have access to mental and behavioral health services.

