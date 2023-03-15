Denver officer arrested, accused of stealing more than $8K from private employer

DENVER — A Denver police officer was arrested on felony theft charges following accusations the officer stole thousands of dollars in unearned wages working as an off-duty security guard at a Denver retailer.

Officer Ryan Roybal, 45, was taken into custody Tuesday evening following an internal affairs investigation that began on Oct. 27, 2022.

According to an affidavit, Roybal allegedly stole $8,860 after police said he falsified his timecard and submitted hours to the private employer that were not worked.

Roybal worked as a security guard for a Nordstrom location on Colorado Boulevard in Denver.

Investigators spent countless hours reviewing surveillance video provided by the employer and compared the evidence against the officer’s timesheets, according to a news release from the department.

“The Denver Police Department takes seriously any allegation of misconduct by its officers, whether the complaint is initiated internally or externally, and has a robust disciplinary process which includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency. When the evidence obtained through an Internal Affairs investigation indicates a possible law violation, such as in this case, the findings are presented to the Denver District Attorney’s Office for determination as to whether criminal charges are appropriate,” the department wrote in a release.

Roybal has been with DPD since 2014 and was assigned to the patrol division, according to DPD. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave following his arrest.

