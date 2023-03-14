Open in App
WATE

Coors Light launches beer-flavored popsicle in time for March Madness

By Russell FalconDylan Abad,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHKZk_0lJ76Znp00

( WFLA ) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “ Coors-icles ” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

(Credit: Coors Light)

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here .

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement . “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Armed robbery south of the river
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
300 Xanax bars, 30 grams of fentanyl pills found after foot chase, police say
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Photos: 2 arrested after front-door ‘booby trap’ injures visitor
Highlands Ranch, CO3 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT16 hours ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Los Angeles residents getting mystery Uber Eats deliveries
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Willie Cager, UTEP basketball legend, dead at 81
El Paso, TX4 hours ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI13 hours ago
Man robbed in Knoxville while meeting to sell gun
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
3 people hospitalized after crash in Knox County
Farragut, TN13 hours ago
Wheelchair-bound amputee left outside in the cold by hospital security guards
Denver, CO3 days ago
TN man accused of kidnapping, locking woman in closet arrested
Dyersburg, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy