Courteney Cox Reveals Why Her Long-Distance Relationship With Johnny McDaid Works: 'As Long As You Have Trust'

Courteney Cox revealed why her long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid is still going strong after all these years.

While chatting with Drew Barrymore on her talk show, the Friends alum, 58, gushed over the rocker, especially after he attended her Walk of Fame event .

"Yeah, it was so sweet. He flew over from London; that's where he lives," she said.

Barrymore remarked that those types of romances are too hard for her.

"As long as you have trust, then I think it doesn't matter where you are . You can be yourself and yet be excited when you see each other," Cox replied.

The brunette beauty and McDaid's relationship was tested when he was stuck abroad during the COVID-19 lockdown , resulting in them not seeing one another for quite some time "I've learned that love is precious," she told People . "As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

Cox continued to sing the singer's praises, revealing he's "a great listener."

"And I've never met someone more patient," she continued. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his hear t, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

The pair called off their engagement in November 2014 but got back together in March 2015.

“There’s something about … you know, he’s from Ireland. And the way he regards love is precious. … I didn’t know how to regard love the way he does,” she said at the time. “I didn’t know how to bring it in. It was always external. I definitely have learned a lot, and no matter what, I will be a better person from that breakup.”

However, it seems like they were able to work through their problems . While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, she said their relationship is "stronger" after the broken engagement.

The actress, who was previously married to David Arquette , was also asked if she would walk down the aisle again , to which she replied, "I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."