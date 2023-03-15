PREP BASEBALL: Addison drops area matchup with Sumiton Christian

ADDISON, Ala. – Addison hosted the Sumiton Christian Eagles on a windy and cold Tuesday afternoon and not only was the weather difficult for the Bulldogs, but the Eagles also caused problems as well, dominating Addison 8-1.

The game was scoreless going into the top of the third and that is when Sumiton Christian struck first. Kaden Parrish led off with a single. Jonah Marshall sacrificed him to second. Yancey Young lined a single to center scoring Parrish to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead.

The scored stayed the same until the Eagles plated three in the 5th. Parrish reached on an error and then stole second. Marshall reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on first and third with no one out. Young stroked another single scoring Parrish. Marshall scored on a wild pitch. Young came around to score when Jake White got caught in a run down and executed it perfectly. Even though he was tagged for the third out, White kept the play alive long enough for Young to score. This made the score Eagles 4, Bulldogs 0.

In Addison’s half of the 5 th, it appeared that the Bulldogs would get on the board. Eagle pitcher Landon Shumate was absolutely dominate for most of the game but, it appeared that he was tiring in the 5th. Shumate had struck out 8 Bulldogs with only 1 walk and no hits through 4. With one out, Kaden Dyson was hit by a pitch and then Jaxson Williams and Tucker Thompson walked to load the bases with only one out. Shumate, after a brief mound conference, dug a little deeper and got the next two Bulldog hitters out without allowing a run to score.

The Eagle’s 6 th inning was big. With one out, Ashton Carden, Jon Weathers and Parrish walked. Sawyer Frazier then singled home two runs, scoring Carden and Weathers to make the score Eagles 6-0. That man Young struck again as he singled for his fourth hit of the game scoring Frazier and Parrish to make the score 8-0. Addison got the final two outs to stop the bleeding, but they were now in need of a big comeback.

Sumiton Christian’s Shumate finished the Bulldogs off in the 6 th to end his night. Shumate was amazing as he gave up no hits in his 6 innings of work while striking out 11.

Addison did have some luck in the bottom of the 7th. Dyson reached on an error and then stole second. The next two Bulldogs got out and that left Dyson on second with two outs. Senior Briley Hayes then came through with the Bulldogs first hit of the night as he lined a solid single to left scoring Dyson. Hayes in one fell swoop killed the combined no hitter and the shutout. Addison could score only one and that would be how the game ended, Sumiton Christian 8-1.

The same two teams will play Wednesday afternoon at Sumiton Christian.

Unofficial stats

Addison’s Hayes went 1-3 with an RBI. Thompson went 0-2 with a walk. Kiah Lake went 0-2 with a walk. Stone Talley and Dyson had a stolen base apiece. Williams went 0-2 with a walk.

Sumiton Christian’s Young with 4-4 with 4 RBIs, stolen base and a run scored. Austin Scobey went 1-4. White went 2-4 with a double. Irvin went 0-3 with a walk. Carden had a walk and run scored. Weathers had a walk and run scored. Parrish went 1-3 with 3 runs scored, a walk and a stolen base. Marshall went 0-1 with a sacrifice and a run scored. Frazier went 1-1 with 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Shumate was dominant as he went 6 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs, striking out 11 while walking 3 to get the win.

