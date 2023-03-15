Nikki Haley Says Florida Gov. DeSantis “Echoing” Trump On Issues

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Tuesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is copying former President Donald Trump on several levels, according to a press release.

DeSantis copied the former president’s style, stance on entitlements, and now foreign policy – nodding to Monday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight show, where 2024 declared and potential candidates’ stances on Ukraine were aired, according to Haley.

The press release included a blurb about Trump’s remarks after last night’s episode where he told reporters the Florida governor was yet again following his lead.

“President Trump is right when he says Governor DeSantis is copying him,” Haley said in a statement. “I have a different style than President Trump, and while I agree with him on most policies, I do not on those. Republicans deserve a choice, not an echo.”

Haley has a different style than the both of them, and differs on entitlement reform and the war on Ukraine. She believes America must strongly oppose Russia in the war by sending weapons to Ukraine, and proposed cuts to social security and medicare for future generations.

“Gov. DeSantis seems intent to run his campaign through the lens of a Trump ChatGPT. Whatever DeSantis needs to be that day to appear more Trump-like, he becomes. But voters pay attention to these things,” Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The former president is against cutting social security and medicare.

The Florida governor has said the same, distancing himself from previous stances on entitlement reform when he was in Congress. Both called for less American involvement in the war in Ukraine via their responses to Carlson’s questions.

Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, asked several declared and potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates their opinions on the war in Ukraine and read their responses on-air.

DeSantis is “following what I am saying. It is a flip-flop. He was totally different. Whatever I want, he wants,” Trump told reporters.

