College football analyst puts ‘overhyped’ label on Colorado entering spring practice

At this point, nobody truly knows what to expect from the 2023 Colorado Buffaloes. I expect head coach Deion Sanders will have his squad playing tough, fast and disciplined (with character), but is that enough to produce a .500 season?

If you’re gauging the current roster, it really comes down to how much weight you put on the recency of 1-11 vs. the slew of talented new players and coaches now in Boulder.

Some expect the Buffs to break the top 25 sometime this season while others, such as 247Sports college football analyst Will Backus, believe that a 6-6 campaign would be “overachieving.”

As spring practices are about to begin across the country, Backus broke down a few teams that he believes are either overhyped or underhyped . Here’s what he wrote on the “overhyped” Buffs:

Let’s pump the brakes a little bit here. Deion Sanders was a fantastic hire, and he is already getting the attention of some elite talent. But he is also inheriting a complete mess. Discounting the COVID-19 year, Colorado has just one winning season since joining the Pac-12 over a decade ago. While Sanders’ 25-prospect transfer class could plug some holes immediately, Colorado still has probably the worst roster in the whole conference. Yet there are some major pundits that have included the Buffaloes in their way-too-early top-25 predictions. As things stand, Colorado is little more than a paper tiger at this point. With his charisma and ability to recruit, Sanders has all the tools to rebuild Colorado, but making a bowl in Year 1 would be overachieving.

