Bills Re-Gain CB Dane Jackson on Tender

Dane Jackson is set for further endeavors with the Buffalo Bills after reportedly re-signing on his free agency tender.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler , the Buffalo Bills are poised to retain cornerback Dane Jackson on a tender that would bring back the seventh-round pick on a $2.7 million salary.

From humble beginnings as a day-three draft pick in 2020, Jackson has seen his responsibilities steadily increase over his three seasons in Western New York. Last season, he partook in 82 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps and started 14 games despite sustaining a dangerous neck injury during a Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans, setting career-best in nearly every major defensive category, including 57 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

While Jackson spent most of the early portions of his career as an injury replacement, primarily for fellow cornerback Tre'Davious White, he'll likely get a chance to compete for the other primary cornerback role across from White this season.

Jackson faces some stiff competition for further starting opportunities, as he'll go up against Kaiir Elam. The Bills' coaching staff, however, lauded the way Jackson played during training camp, his first go against 2022's first-round choice.

“Dane’s a winner," coach Sean McDermott said of Jackson in June. "He is committed. He’s one of the first ones here every morning, one of the last to leave. (He) comes in on his own, even on the weekends at times, and he’s a true pro.”

“He played a lot of snaps for us," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier remarked. “Really held his own, the moments never seemed too big for him. One of the best tackling young corners that’s in the league”.

