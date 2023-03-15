Open in App
KFI AM 640

Meta Laying Off 10,000 More Workers As Part Of "Year Of Efficiency"

By Conway Crew,

4 days ago

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said the company is laying off an additional 10,000 workers to hedge against economic instability that could persist for "many years."

  • According, to CBS News , the move is part of a number of steps, including slowing hiring and canceling some projects, that Meta is taking to cut costs and improve financial performance during what Zuckerberg dubbed its "Year of Efficiency."
  • The layoffs will be conducted "over the next couple of months," Zuckerberg said in a memo to employees.
  • Recruiting team members will know by tomorrow whether or not they still have jobs. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will announce layoffs in its tech groups in late April, and across its business teams toward the end of May. The company will also scrap plans to hire an additional 5,000 workers to fill open roles.
