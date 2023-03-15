Purdue’s Zach Edey Headlines AP All-America Men’s Basketball Team

The 7’4” big man put together a season for the ages.

With the NCAA men’s basketball tournament officially tipping off on Tuesday, the greatest postseason event in sports gets underway. But before the action started, it was time to hand out some top individual honors in the form of the Associated Press All-America teams.

Purdue big man Zach Edey headlined the first-team selections after posting a dominant regular season. The 7’4” center averaged 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and guiding the Boilermakers to the conference’s regular-season and tournament championships.

Joining Edey on the first team was fellow Big Ten standout Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana , who also averaged a double-double with 20.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game to go along with 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game, leading the Hoosiers in all four categories.

Of the 15 players selected to the AP’s three All-America teams, 14 will be playing in the NCAA tournament. Check out the full list of honorees below.

AP All-America first team

Zach Edey, center, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana

Brandon Miller, forward, Alabama

Marcus Sasser, guard, Houston

Jalen Wilson, forward, Kansas

AP All-America second team

Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard, UCLA

Jalen Pickett, guard, Penn State

Drew Timme, forward, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, forward, Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis, forward, Arizona

AP All-America third team