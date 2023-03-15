Open in App
West Lafayette, IN
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Purdue’s Zach Edey Headlines AP All-America Men’s Basketball Team

By Nick Selbe,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJeuz_0lJ6wd8d00

The 7’4” big man put together a season for the ages.

With the NCAA men’s basketball tournament officially tipping off on Tuesday, the greatest postseason event in sports gets underway. But before the action started, it was time to hand out some top individual honors in the form of the Associated Press All-America teams.

Purdue big man Zach Edey headlined the first-team selections after posting a dominant regular season. The 7’4” center averaged 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and guiding the Boilermakers to the conference’s regular-season and tournament championships.

Joining Edey on the first team was fellow Big Ten standout Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana , who also averaged a double-double with 20.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game to go along with 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game, leading the Hoosiers in all four categories.

Of the 15 players selected to the AP’s three All-America teams, 14 will be playing in the NCAA tournament. Check out the full list of honorees below.

AP All-America first team

  • Zach Edey, center, Purdue
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana
  • Brandon Miller, forward, Alabama
  • Marcus Sasser, guard, Houston
  • Jalen Wilson, forward, Kansas

AP All-America second team

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard, UCLA
  • Jalen Pickett, guard, Penn State
  • Drew Timme, forward, Gonzaga
  • Oscar Tshiebwe, forward, Kentucky
  • Azuolas Tubelis, forward, Arizona

AP All-America third team

  • Armando Bacot, forward, North Carolina
  • Keyontae Johnson, forward, Kansas State
  • Tyler Kolek, guard, Marquette
  • Kris Murray, forward, Iowa
  • Markquis Nowell, guard, Kansas State
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Lafayette, IN newsLocal West Lafayette, IN
What Matt Painter Said After Purdue's NCAA Tournament Loss to Fairleigh Dickinson
West Lafayette, IN23 hours ago
Purdue’s Zach Edey Addresses Future After Loss to Fairleigh Dickinson
West Lafayette, IN9 hours ago
Bettor Won Over $500k on Fairleigh Dickinson’s Upset of Purdue
West Lafayette, IN11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Merrimack Coach ‘Happy’ That Fairleigh Dickinson Upset Purdue
North Andover, MA8 hours ago
Sports World Reacts To Matt Painter's NCAA Tournament Performance
West Lafayette, IN12 hours ago
Purdue’s Locker Room Whiteboard Sums Up How Game Went
West Lafayette, IN14 hours ago
How tall is Zach Edey? Purdue big man among tallest players in 2023 March Madness field
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
3/17/23 NCAA Tournament, Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Fairleigh Dickinson Coach’s Wednesday Comment About Purdue Going Viral
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
College Basketball World Stunned After FDU Upsets Purdue
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Stuns No. 1 Purdue in Historic Upset
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
How Undersized, Underestimated Fairleigh Dickinson Toppled Purdue
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Purdue’s Latest Tourney Collapse Was an Incomprehensible Meltdown
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Fairleigh Dickinson Coach After Purdue Upset: ‘It’s Unbelievable’
Columbus, OH1 day ago
NCAA wrestling shocker: Spencer Lee pinned
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Top-seed Purdue not satisfied with Fairleigh Dickinson ahead
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Purdue gives final approval to controversial speaker
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Belvidere plant shut down in Illinois ; expands to Indiana
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Grissom Air Reserve Base tankers to relocate temporarily at Fort Wayne International
Peru, IN2 days ago
Fastest Growing Town in Indiana is Also One of the Healthiest in America
Westfield, IN3 days ago
Indiana couple arrested for their involvement in the Capitol breach
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
Plainfield company to close, eliminating 79 jobs
Plainfield, IN1 day ago
The Hotel May Not Be Finished – Speedway Town Manager Talks Wilshaw Hotel Project
Speedway, IN3 days ago
Lafayette's Pier 1 store has a new tenant
Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Police make arrest after broad daylight home invasion in Brownsburg
Brownsburg, IN4 days ago
Burglars caught on camera in Carmel
Carmel, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy