Open in App
Moscow, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Lawmakers approve $1 million for University of Idaho costs that stemmed from killings

By Ryan Suppe,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwNdE_0lJ6wcFu00

The University of Idaho will receive $1 million in state funds to cover costs related to the killings of four students in Moscow last year.

Lawmakers approved the funding this month, after Idaho Gov. Brad Little recommended the $1 million transfer from the state’s general fund.

The money will cover Idaho State Police services, increased security, a shuttle service, counseling services, a vigil, media consulting and a security review, according to the budget request.

“They spent more than the $1 million and are still incurring expenses because they’ve still kept that counseling in place, they’ve still provided that additional security,” Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, told the Senate on Tuesday. “It’s something that doesn’t go away in just a few months.”

University of Idaho seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the early morning hours on Nov. 13.

The suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, was charged with four counts of felony first-degree murder and felony burglary in the attack. The former graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, now awaits trial.

The funding is separate from the $1 million that Little pledged to the investigation into the killings. That money, which did not need approval from the Legislature, came from the governor’s emergency fund.

A handful of conservative Republicans, including Sen. Dan Foreman, who represents Moscow, opposed the additional funding for security, counseling and other expenses. Foreman did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the Senate vote Tuesday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Pullman Regional Hospital Selects Three new Residents
Pullman, WA14 hours ago
U of Idaho homicides suspect had a rare neurological condition, visual snow. What is it?
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Lewiston Police Chief Seeking $272 Thousand From City of Caldwell for Alleged age Discrimination
Lewiston, ID2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beautiful Idaho Winery & Vineyard Costs Less Than Homes in Boise
Lewiston, ID1 day ago
Idaho search warrants show Moscow homicides police work before Bryan Kohberger’s arrest
Moscow, ID3 days ago
Details of Bryan Kohberger's Jail Life Emerge
Moscow, ID3 days ago
Clarkston City Council Passes Resolution in Support of $79 Million Clarkston High School Bond
Clarkston, WA2 days ago
Lewiston Man That was Arrested Twice in One Week with Meth Gets Minimum of 1.5 Years in Jail
Lewiston, ID1 day ago
MISSING: Cheney woman reported missing, last seen in March 2022
Cheney, WA3 days ago
Kohberger talked about murders with neighbors
Moscow, ID2 days ago
Nisqually John Landing Recreation Area to Close for Maintenance Starting Friday
Lewiston, ID2 days ago
Nezperce Man Arrested for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine After Idaho County K9 Alerts During Traffic Stop
Grangeville, ID4 days ago
Asotin County Fire District #1 Crews Battle First Wildland Fire of the Year
Clarkston, WA1 day ago
23-Year-Old Man Pleads Guilty to Raping a Girl Several Times in Juliaetta
Juliaetta, ID2 days ago
Mini-roundabout road work starts this week in Lewiston
Lewiston, ID5 days ago
56-Year-Old Man Arrested in North Lewiston for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Lewiston, ID5 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks a 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy