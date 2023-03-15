Time lapse Shows Thunderstorm Passing Through Florida Coastal Town

Strong thunderstorms hit east-central Florida on Monday, March 13, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms were expected to bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph, large hail, and even potentially a brief tornado, the weather service said. Rip currents and large waves were expected.

The footage, posted by user @marcuscotephoto from Indian Harbour Beach, shows a time lapse of the storm reaching the town.

Credit: Marcus Cote via Storyful

