Time lapse Shows Thunderstorm Passing Through Florida Coastal Town
Strong thunderstorms hit east-central Florida on Monday, March 13, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms were expected to bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph, large hail, and even potentially a brief tornado, the weather service said. Rip currents and large waves were expected.
The footage, posted by user @marcuscotephoto from Indian Harbour Beach, shows a time lapse of the storm reaching the town.
