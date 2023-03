UNIONDALE, N.Y. (WANE) – Jermaine Samuels Jr. tallied 21 points and 13 boards to lead the Mad Ants to a 125-114 road win against the Long Island Nets on Tuesday night.

Justin Anderson added 24 points for Fort Wayne while Gabe York chipped in with 23.

Next up the Mad Ants play at the Westchester Knicks on Thursday at 7 p.m.

