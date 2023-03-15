Open in App
KSN News

KU head coach Bill Self listed as day-to-day for NCAA Tournament

By Jared Bush,

4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas (KU) men’s basketball head coach Bill Self’s status is still up in the air for Thursday’s NCAA Tournament matchup against Howard after he was hospitalized last week.

He missed the entire Big 12 Conference Tournament.

After Tuesday’s practice, assistant coach Norm Roberts said Coach Self was day-to-day for the first round.

Fans weigh travel options as KU set to compete in Des Moines

“He’s doing good. He was at practice this morning with the guys. He was at practice yesterday,” Roberts said. “We’re just seeing how it goes. We’ll take it day-to-day and see how it goes.”

Coach Self did arrive at practice separately from the team, according to Roberts. Every player also practiced for the Jayhawks on Tuesday, including forward Kevin McCullar Jr., who missed the Big 12 Conference Championship on Saturday due to back spasms.

“He’s feeling good,” Roberts said.

Kansas will tipoff against Howard on Thursday at 1:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

