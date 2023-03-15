Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Denver police officer arrested, accused of stealing over $8K from off-duty job

By Samantha Jarpe,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JHcE_0lJ6vGzp00

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer was arrested and accused of stealing thousands by billing time he did not work to a private employer he was working for while off-duty.

According to the Denver Police Department, Ryan Roybal was arrested for an investigation of felony theft. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the case makes its way through the justice system.

An internal affairs investigation was launched after DPD found that Roybal had not been present for several shifts at an off-duty job between April and August 2022.

Retired teacher and daughter lose almost $200,000 in wire fraud

After investigators reviewed surveillance video given by the employer, they found several differences between what Roybal said he worked and what he actually worked.

Specifically, a probable cause affidavit said Roybal only worked 37 hours and 50 minutes but was paid for 156 hours. The estimated amount he received for work he did not do was $8,860, DPD said.

Specific charges against Roybal will be decided by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Alleged armed suspect shot, killed by Englewood officer
Englewood, CO8 hours ago
Denver Police ask for public's help to find vehicles, suspects involved in shooting of bicyclist
Denver, CO1 day ago
Suspected Denver gang member pleads guilty in 2015 cold case homicide
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jury convicts man of shooting at private security officer patrolling Aurora neighborhood
Aurora, CO1 day ago
6 initially in custody after Brighton shooting released, 2 others arrested
Brighton, CO1 day ago
Police arrest 18-year-old homicide suspect, find guns, cash
Arvada, CO2 days ago
Man killed in Westminster shooting
Westminster, CO1 day ago
Denver Police Department arrests own officer on suspicion of theft
Denver, CO3 days ago
Man shot and killed in Westminster, suspect taken into custody, police say
Westminster, CO1 day ago
The driver of a vehicle carrying $800,000 worth of cocaine has been arrested, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Office
Commerce City, CO1 day ago
Multiple vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash
Denver, CO1 day ago
Second appeal fails for man convicted of assaulting police, wife
Sheridan, CO1 day ago
Colorado Couple Arrested for Elaborate Booby Trap on Front Porch
Highlands Ranch, CO1 day ago
Photos: 2 arrested after front-door ‘booby trap’ injures visitor
Highlands Ranch, CO2 days ago
Two arrested for injury allegedly caused by “booby trap”
Highlands Ranch, CO2 days ago
2 men found dead at Nederland home during welfare check
Nederland, CO1 day ago
Shelter-in-place lifted near Anschutz campus, no threat to public
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Woman says she was assaulted by Uber driver in Denver, feels more needs to be done
Denver, CO1 hour ago
‘Snake Bit Bandit’ wanted in 5 metro bank robberies
Denver, CO3 days ago
Three Louisville Balfour employees accused of fabricating domestic violence allegations
Louisville, CO2 days ago
Loveland Police Seize Over 60 Grams of Fentanyl, Meth in March Bust
Loveland, CO3 days ago
Shots fired near a Colorado school, multiple people in custody
Brighton, CO3 days ago
Police investigate 2 serious crashes involving pedestrians overnight
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy