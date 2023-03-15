DPD officer taken into custody on felony theft charges

Denver police officer taken into custody on felony theft charges 00:22

The Denver Police Department reports an officer has been taken into custody on theft charges Tuesday evening.

According to the department, Denver police officer Ryan Roybal, 45, is under investigation for felony theft following allegations involving the billing of off-duty hours to a private employer for hours not worked.

DPD launched its own Internal Affairs investigation after receiving information that Roybal had not been present for several scheduled shifts of a non-department paid off-duty position on October 21, 2022.

Denver investigators spent countless hours reviewing surveillance video provided by the employer and comparing the evidence against the officer's timesheets, while discovering several shift discrepancies valued at approximately $8,860 for work that was reportedly not completed.

The department says it takes any allegation of misconduct by its officers seriously, whether the complaint is initiated internally or externally and has a robust disciplinary process that includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency.

Due to the felony arrest, Roybal has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The department's administrative review and disciplinary process will resume once the criminal case is adjudicated.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine final charges.