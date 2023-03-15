Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

Paul George Sends Advice To Ja Morant Amidst Gun Incident

By Lee Tran,

4 days ago

Paul George had some words for Ja Morant.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is widely regarded as one of the best point guards in the league, and he has been crucial to the Memphis Grizzlies becoming a contender in the Western Conference.

Despite his elite talent, a lot of the recent attention directed toward him has been about his gun incident. Recently, we saw Paul George give Ja Morant some advice about the situation, noting that he is going to have to "cut ties with some people".

“One thing I don’t want him to be is not himself. We got to respect who he is as a person, so I don’t want him to now shape to be someone that he’s not just because the microscope is on him,” George said.

“He’s gonna have to cut ties with some people. I think as a young kid that’s maturing, growing up, and becoming a man, you’ll realize some people are good for you and some people aren’t. And that’s a part of life. No love lost. It’s part of maturation as a man like you wanna grow. The plan is to always grow, and so I think he’s going through that phase and understanding that like, ‘I can’t have the influence that I have around because I’m someone that’s putting the influence on the next generation."

“But it’s love here kid. We stand behind you, on your future.”

There is no doubt that this is some solid advice from Paul George. Sometimes, athletes have to move on from certain people to ensure that they do not get in trouble or have bad influences that can cause them to make bad decisions.

Ja Morant was having a solid season with the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the incident, averaging 27.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 8.2 APG. Unfortunately, he may end up missing the rest of the season , and it looks as though the team will have to figure things out without him.

Ja Morant Recently Checked In To A Counseling Program

The reason that Ja Morant may be out for the rest of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies is that he recently checked into a counseling program in Florida. Hopefully, that can help him grow from this situation.

It remains to be seen how this situation continues to develop. Hopefully, we see Ja Morant come back with a healthy state of mind next season, and we'll see what happens in the future.

