Open in App
San Diego County, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

With tourism down and inflation up, San Diego County braces for a likely recession, and a yawning budget gap

By Deborah Sullivan Brennan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvuLw_0lJ6lgp900

Financial officials offered grim projections for San Diego County over the coming years, warning the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that a recession is likely by year end and that the county is expected to face a budget gap of $267 million over the next five years.

Inflation in San Diego County is at about 6.5 percent, said Ray Major, chief data and analytics officer for the San Diego Association of Governments. That's slightly higher than the national average, and well above the target rate of 2 percent set by the Federal Reserve.

Housing and food costs are up sharply from three years ago, and although unemployment has been low , that could change, Major said.

"Job security is also starting to become an issue here in San Diego as we see the economy starting to slow nationally," he said.

San Diego has a diverse economy driven by military, technological innovation and tourism, which provides some protection from deep recession, he said. But tourism and retail businesses are struggling as people cut out extras amid rising costs of food, fuel and housing.

"Tourism is down by 10 percent," Major said. "A lot of that has to do with business tourism , which hasn’t come back completely, and international tourism, which has also been relatively weak."

Chief Financial Officer Ebony Shelton said the county anticipates a balanced budget this year and next fiscal year "that not only maintains existing services but also provides growth, albeit limited."

Property tax revenue is rising at a stable rate, she said, but the loss of some one-time healthcare funding will leave gaps in future years, she said.

Starting in 2024-25, county officials expect to see "an increasing gap between department spending requests and general fund revenues, adding to a cumulative deficit of $267 million in 2027-28," Shelton said.

Shelton said administrators will try to maintain funding for essential services as they work to close the gaps and will both look for outside revenue sources and use attrition to cut spending.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
San Diego taking steps to remove tent encampments from public property
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Here’s the next Dump Day event in the San Diego area
San Diego, CA3 days ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top 5 Pizza Restaurants in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Popular Retailer Announces Closure of All Stores in San Diego: All Items on Sale
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Poway Doctor Headed to Prison
Poway, CA1 day ago
San Diego cops selling hidden cameras
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Another Week, Another Storm. A Look Into Next Week's Rain And Snow
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
How to get on a waitlist for affordable housing in San Diego
San Diego, CA7 days ago
San Diego rainfall totals: This area received over 5 inches of rain in two days
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Crime Ring that Targeted San Diego Residents Now Facing Federal Charges
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Escondido homelessness funds went to police, not homelessness programs, according to city staff report
Escondido, CA5 days ago
North County sinkholes cause disruptions for residents
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
City of La Mesa pays woman hit, blinded by bean bag $10M
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
Bluff collapses in Encinitas; portion of parking lot ripped away
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
Convict who walked away from Kearny Mesa halfway house captured
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Vehicle damage caused by potholes reported on San Diego freeways
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Son of Little Italy woman fatally shot by deputies, police sues San Diego City and County
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Sinkholes, embankment collapse lead to traffic disruptions in Oceanside, Del Mar
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Former Amazon delivery driver sentenced for stealing Encinitas woman's dog
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
CHP Reports Another Jumper as the Coronado Bridge Awaits Barrier Project
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
As San Diego photographer faces more accusations, other legal problems arise
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Lake Drive Sinkhole
Encinitas, CA3 days ago
Pacific Coast Highway Temporarily Closed After Landslide
Dana Point, CA3 days ago
Encinitas residents worry more rain will make a giant sinkhole even worse
Encinitas, CA4 days ago
San Diego’s biggest Rummage Sale all weekend!
San Diego, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy