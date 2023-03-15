Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Trans ‘Joke’ After Backlash

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGG0A_0lJ6le3h00
Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Lil Nas X apologized Tuesday for making a joke on social media about trans-affirming surgery—and then getting annoyed when he was called out for it. It started when the star—who is openly gay and has supported trans causes—tweeted a photo of a woman who resembled him with the comment: “The surgery was a success,” the Daily News reports. When commenters objected, he then tweeted that it was a joke, adding, “y’all cannot be f---in serious.” But the “Old Town Road” rapper later had second thoughts, posting a mea culpa: “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”

Read it at Daily News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Naturi Naughton Flawlessly Flaunts Baby Bump At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
‘She Looks Out Of It’: Fans Express Concern Over Wendy Williams’ Appearance at NYFW
New York City, NY29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy