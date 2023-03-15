Lil Nas X Apologizes for Trans ‘Joke’ After Backlash

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Lil Nas X apologized Tuesday for making a joke on social media about trans-affirming surgery—and then getting annoyed when he was called out for it. It started when the star—who is openly gay and has supported trans causes—tweeted a photo of a woman who resembled him with the comment: “The surgery was a success,” the Daily News reports. When commenters objected, he then tweeted that it was a joke, adding, “y’all cannot be f---in serious.” But the “Old Town Road” rapper later had second thoughts, posting a mea culpa: “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”

Read it at Daily News