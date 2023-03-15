FBI Has No Record of Trump Sending Feds to Save DeSantis’ Ass

Gaelen Morse, Marco Bello/Reuters

In November, Donald Trump claimed that he “sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys” to stop election fraud in Broward County, Florida, in 2018, thus allowing Ron DeSantis to win the governorship. “I stopped his Election from being stolen,” he wrote on Truth Social, apparently in response to DeSantis’ apparent presidential ambitions. Well, that is news to the feds. NBC News reports that in response to the freedom of information inquiry, the FBI says it was “unable to identify records” that would support Trump’s boast. Trump declined to comment to the network.

