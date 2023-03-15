Kyle Chrisley, Todd Chrisley's son, charged with assault in Smyrna
By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean,
4 days ago
Kyle Chrisley, the son of realty TV star Todd Chrisley, was charged with aggravated assault in Smyrna.
Chrisley was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released on $3,000 bond, according to Lisa Marchesoni, a spokesperson for Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
A Smyrna police officer was called to a business on East Enon Springs Road Monday after a man was reportedly assaulted. The victim told police that Chrisley, an employee, hit him in the face and upper body before pulling out a knife and threatened his life, according to the warrant.
The victim had visible bruises and cuts to his head, neck and hand, the officer wrote in the warrant.
Chrisley is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.
