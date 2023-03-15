Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Adam Thielen Reportedly Visiting Carolina Panthers

By Lauren Merola,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpNhF_0lJ6lIpp00

Longtime Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was released on Friday . He is visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thielen started his career as an undrafted free agent and leaves Minnesota in the record books. Thielen has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Vikings, climbing to third in team history in receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) and fourth in receiving yards (6,682).

In the first season under head coach Kevin O'Connell in 2022, Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six scores, becoming just the fourth undrafted player in NFL history with at least 50 career touchdown catches.

"Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said last week. "Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam's influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for."

Thielen was named Vikings Community Man of the Year for his work with the Thielen Foundation, which he launched in 2018.

The 32-year-old has posted steady numbers as a veteran, catching for 700+ yards the past three seasons and contributing back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons in 2017 and 2018. In 2022, Thielen caught for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As he visits with teams in free agency, Thielen, who grew up in Minnesota and played at Minnesota State, will look for his first home outside of the Great Lakes region.

