Trees fall, power fails as heavy wind, rain batter California

March 14 (UPI) -- A new atmospheric river is washing over storm-ravaged California, bringing more rain, flooding and strong winds, along with heavy snow to the mountains.

A tree and power lines blown over by 50 mph winds block El Camino Real in Burlingame, Calif., on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of residents are without power as fierce winds and an atmospheric river of moisture have battered the state in the last 24 hours. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Tuesday's storm is the 11th atmospheric river to hit Northern California this winter and is forecast to affect California through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Concentrated areas of heavy rainfall combined with snowmelt over the higher terrain, and especially the foothills of the central and southern Sierra Nevada , will foster locally significant runoff and flash flooding concerns going through the afternoon and evening hours," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday.

The storm hit Northern California on Monday and moved into central and southern California on Tuesday, with rain falling as much as 1 inch per hour in some places, along with heavy winds blowing up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds combined with the saturated soil have downed hundreds of trees, raised the risk of landslides, and caused hundreds of thousands of power outages throughout the state. More than 336,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Tuesday evening, according to poweroutage.us .

Gusty winds also delayed and canceled flights at San Francisco International Airport, where the airport tweeted there was a ground stop earlier Tuesday. The airport is urging passengers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Downed trees in Monterey forced that city to close a number of roads including scenic Highway 1.

Photos of the two trees down. pic.twitter.com/2YK4xIFY1h — City of Monterey (@CityofMonterey) March 14, 2023

This is the 11th atmospheric river to hit the state this winter, with the latest just last week. On Friday, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency as parts of California have dealt with significant flooding.

During last week's storm, a levee broke and flooded Pajaro. California's Department of Water Resources is currently working to repair that breach.

After a local levee broke in Pajaro this past weekend, the state responded to the county's request for help. @CA_DWR is now onsite, working to help repair the breached levee and keep communities safer. pic.twitter.com/ejkUAk7tBD — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 14, 2023

This article originally appeared on UPI.com