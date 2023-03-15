As the Milwaukee Bucks pursue their second NBA title in the last three seasons, they have decided to keep Meyers Leonard around.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Bucks are signing the veteran seven-footer Leonard for the remainder of the season. Leonard just finished his second 10-day contract with Milwaukee and will now be remaining with them through the playoffs, Wojnarowski adds.

The 31-year-old Leonard has made a minimal on-court impact for the Bucks since signing with them in late February. He has only managed 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game over five total appearances. But Leonard is shooting 44.4 percent from three with Milwaukee and is a big body who can continue to serve as emergency depth behind Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.

Leonard was out of the NBA for nearly two calendar years, partially due to an anti-semitism controversy that he has since made amends for . But now, Leonard has found a new home and will get a chance to win his first ring with the league-leading Bucks.

The post Bucks make interesting decision on Meyers Leonard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .