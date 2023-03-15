GTA 6 Fans Are Hopeful for a Reveal This Year

Grand Theft Auto VI fans believe there's a good chance we see the game (officially) later this year. It has been nearly a decade since Grand Theft Auto V was released and Rockstar Games has only released one other brand new game in that time. Although Red Dead Redemption 2 was a total masterpiece, fans are ready to get back into a car and cause mayhem. Rockstar Games has confirmed it is working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, but has shared literally no actual details about what it is, what it looks like, or when we can expect it. There was, however, a huge leak last year that saw an hour of work-in-progress footage get shared online. It gave us a decent idea of a few things we can expect from the game, but we are still waiting to actually have the proper unveiling from Rockstar with everything in context.

With that said, fans think 2023 is the year we finally get to see the game. Over on the GTA Forums , longtime Rockstar insider Tez2 speculated that the next time we get an update on GTA 6 could be this summer, though in a slightly unofficial capacity. The insider noted that if Rockstar tries to time the reveal of GTA 6 with the ten year anniversary of GTA 5 in September/October, it would need to begin planting the seeds in earlier updates. As such dataminers, would be able to pick these things out and likely get a taste of what's coming if the actual reveal was tied to a GTA Online update.

As of right now, we can only speculate. Rockstar Games is so tight lipped and careful that the reveal could happen on a random Tuesday without us having any idea its coming. That has historically what has happened with previous Rockstar game announcements and its probably fair to expect that to happen again. This has allowed Rockstar to have all of the attention to itself, which is instrumental to making these games feel like a cultural event.

[H/T Dexerto ]