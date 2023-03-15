Open in App
Blacksburg, VA
See more from this location?
WVNS

Hokies prep for spring practice, year two under Pry

By Izzy Post,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oQ7b_0lJ6e30400

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Spring Practice is approaching for the Virginia Tech Hokies Football Program.

The Hokies are in year two under the helm of Head Coach Brent Pry.

Three teams represent southern West Virginia at WVSSAC Boy’s Basketball Tournament

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Coach Pry said he is approaching his second season much like how he approached 2022 with what he called “phases.”

Phase one was winter workouts, but the team is entering now phase two: spring practices.

The offseason brought some coaching staff and roster changes. The Hokies lost quarterbacks, coach Brad Glenn and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. Filling the gaps on the coaching staff are Elijah Brooks and former WVU Offensive Line Coach Ron Crook.

Wyoming East Lady Warriors return to classes as champions

Coach Pry said Crook was a high priority for the Hokies.

“There’s a lot of people that reached out to me about Ron that I know and trust and have for a long time,” Pry said. “Guys that worked with him at West Virginia and Cincinnati that I know very well. I met Ron many times, we spent some time at the convention this year so he was on the shortlist immediately.”

The Hokies will have an open practice on Saturday, March 25 at 11:45 a.m. Their Spring Game is on April 15 at 3 p.m.
The Hokies finished the 2022 season 3-8.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Matt Osborne wins 2023 AAA Coach of the Year
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Shady Spring High School basketball is back in the state tournament
Shady Spring, WV3 days ago
Ethan Osborne is the winner of the 2023 Dutton Award
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ticket To Texas : Shawn Poppie Returns To Coach Against The Hokies
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago
NCAA Women’s Basketball Preview : (16) Chattanooga at (1) Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago
Disc Golf Tournament returns to Princeton City Park
Princeton, WV4 days ago
High school athlete transfer bill “needs regulation” to work, Coach says
Lewisburg, WV5 days ago
Concord University holds career fair and teacher recruitment day
Athens, WV3 days ago
Concord University hosts problem gambling event
Athens, WV3 days ago
New skate shop to open in Ronceverte
Ronceverte, WV3 days ago
Beckley Spring Clean-up 2023 to start March 27
Beckley, WV5 days ago
Diabetes education classes at Princeton Community Hospital
Princeton, WV5 days ago
Shady Spring High School hosting “Ham, Bacon, and Eggs Show”
Shady Spring, WV3 days ago
Princeton City Park improvements completed for spring season
Princeton, WV4 days ago
James Monroe High School students named Honorary Secretaries of State
Lindside, WV5 days ago
Seventh annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day
Princeton, WV5 days ago
Mountaineer Food Bank mobile food pantry coming to Mercer County
Bluefield, WV5 days ago
Celebrating a Passover Seder in the midst of the Civil War
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Ohio man arrested in Beckley after search warrant
Beckley, WV2 days ago
One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash
Bluefield, WV2 days ago
Remarkable Women: Angeline Crewey
Hinton, WV4 days ago
Independence HS community rallying around student with cancer
Sophia, WV4 days ago
Beckley Fire Department douses North Oakwood Avenue housefire
Beckley, WV5 days ago
Ronceverte Skate Shop bringing action sports to the River City
Ronceverte, WV3 days ago
Free Covid-19 clinic at local Beckley church
Beckley, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy