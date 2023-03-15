One fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Family Dollar parking lot in Kansas City: Police

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in south Kansas City, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. to the 10400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported shooting, said Officer Donna Drake, a KCPD spokeswoman.

Responding officers were advised while en route that there was a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the Family Dollar. The gunshot victim, an adult male, was located there and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Drake said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were on scene Tuesday to search for witnesses and collect evidence. Drake noted the shooting occurred on a busy stretch near several businesses, and encouraged any witnesses who may have left the area out of fear for their own safety to contact police.

“There’s someone who’s not coming home for dinner to be with their family tonight,” Drake said, adding: “Do the right thing, be part of the change in Kansas City, and let’s help bring closure to this family.”

Police had no suspect information as of Tuesday evening.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 30th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star . In 2022, the second-deadliest year in the city’s history , 171 were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.