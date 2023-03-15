Kat Izzo on What Went Wrong with ‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross (Exclusive)

On this season of “The Bachelor,” Kat Izzo was shockingly sent home just before hometown dates with Zach Shallcross.

On the “Women Tell All” episode, Kat said she was able to get “a lot of closure” with Zach.

After the taping, “Extra” spoke with Izzo, who reflected on what went wrong with their relationship.

Of the factors that played a role in the demise of their relationship, she shared, “I think that the time taken from us really had a big effect on our relationship… That was a pivotal moment, but also just going into the next week and all the, like, emotions that came from the drama in the house really affected [us].”

She stressed, “It was very difficult to think on, like, a tangible situation or a time that affected it. I think it was just a buildup of everything that maybe contributed to, like, our presence and our relationship.”

Izzo said she felt “okay” after the taping. “He was able to provide context, too, so I’m good.”

As for what she’ll take away from the experience, Kat said, “I’m definitely going to take some more self-love and self-understanding to be able to carry that into my next relationship so that way, whenever things do come up, I can at least have some more self-compassion for when things get hard.”

She went on, “This experience alone really brings to the surface insecurities that you didn’t even know you had… When you have understanding of yourself, that’s when you can start having compassion and being able to be present with your other person.”

Speaking of learning and growing, Aly Jacobs also spoke with “Extra” about fellow contestant Greer’s apology for her racism scandal.

This season, Greer received backlash for her past comments defending blackface.

Aly said, “It was so important for the audience to hear everything that she had to share mainly because of growth. I mean, we’ve all done silly, goofy things, and the person that you are in the past is not necessarily the person who you grow to be, and so it was important for her to have that platform.”

Jacobs continued, “I think sometimes it’s taboo or it’s scary for people to acknowledge the mistakes that they make, and it’s easier just to pretend like it didn’t happen or hide behind it… I was really happy that she had the confidence to go up there and stand in front of everyone and do that. That’s not easy, and I’m sure she still has more to learn — just like we all do.”

Reflecting on the season, Aly had no regrets, saying, “I was 100% myself… I’m silly, goofy, but for the most part, I’m just chilling. I’m just hanging out and I think that’s what people got to see, so I was authentically myself.”

“Extra” spoke with Kylee Russell, who expressed her regrets for the season.

She commented, “I talked about farting on camera — my mom literally wants to kill me for that… She was like, ‘How dare you disrespect your family like that?’ I’m like, ‘Sorry, I could have said a lot worse.’”

Kylee also said she would have changed her on-camera interactions with Zach if she could! She explained, “I got so nervous in front of him… I could barely form a sentence in front of him, and it was kind of embarrassing. If he’s listening, he can hear that I can actually speak.”