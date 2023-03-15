'That's not me:' New Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard says arrest details are inaccurate

OXFORD, Miss. — New Ole Miss men's basketball coach Chris Beard declined to comment Tuesday evening when he was asked if he had placed his arm around the throat of his fiancee, Randi Trew, as reported in an Austin police affidavit.

"Randi and I have agreed not to talk about the details, not only that night, but the nights that we went through this, the process," Beard said. "But what I can tell you is much of what was reported is not accurate."

Pressed on whether or not he caused Trew any harm on the night of Dec. 12, when police responded to an incident between Beard and Trew, Beard again said he could not comment.

A police affidavit from that night reported that Beard had choked Trew for about five seconds. It also reported that Beard bit Trew, and that she suffered other bruises, cuts and abrasions. Beard was arrested and suspended by Texas, where he began the 2022-23 season as head coach. Texas later fired him before the felony charges against him were dropped .

Speaking following his introduction at the SJB Pavilion, Beard pointed toward a statement from Trew that said Beard did not strangle her, stating it had been "proven" the events of that night did not take place as described in the affidavit and ensuing media reporting.

“As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself," Trew's statement, provided on Dec. 23, reads. "Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening."

Beard and Trew are no longer engaged, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the USA TODAY Network.

When asked what his message would be to fans who still held concerns, Beard asked for a chance to form a "real relationship" based on trust.

"That's not me," Beard said. "That's not who I am. It's not who I've been. It's not who I will be."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger . Follow him on Twitter @davideckert98 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 'That's not me:' New Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard says arrest details are inaccurate