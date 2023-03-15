Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Sportsnaut

Reports: Andy Dalton joining Panthers on 2-year deal

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

The Red Rifle is heading to his fourth team in four years, as quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, multiple reports said Tuesday.

Dalton has racked up 29 starts for the Dallas Cowboys (2020), Chicago Bears (2021) and New Orleans Saints (2022) after his nine-year stint as the starter of the Cincinnati Bengals ended after 2019.

Dalton, 35, is more likely to be a mentor and insurance plan than a starter in Carolina, as the Panthers traded up with the Bears to acquire the No. 1 overall pick on Friday and are expected to select their franchise QB of the future.

In 14 starts for the Saints last season, Dalton completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 38,150 yards, 244 touchdowns and 144 picks in 166 games (162 starts) in his 12 NFL campaigns.

ESPN reported that Dalton’s deal includes $8 million fully guaranteed.

–Field Level Media

