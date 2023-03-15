Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Warriors, aiming for better results on road, visit Clippers

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1GPd_0lJ6ZLPK00

After the Golden State Warriors delivered a pair of victories that seemed to signal a renewed sense of energy with the playoffs on the horizon, the team now must address one of its season-long demons.

While victories over each of last season’s NBA finalists — the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and the Phoenix Suns on Monday — showed the Warriors’ championship pedigree, they now hit the road, where their play has been far from title-contender worthy. Golden State heads south to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

No playoff-eligible team has fewer road victories than the Warriors’ seven this season. Golden State is just one of four teams in the entire NBA that does not have double-digit road victories and only the lowly San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have fewer at six apiece.

The Warriors not only have an eight-game road losing streak, but they are also giving up 123.8 points per game in road games, compared to 111.7 points at home.

Monday’s 123-112 victory over the Suns came after the Warriors lost each of the previous three games against Phoenix this season. Klay Thompson scored 33 of his 38 points in the first half and made eight 3-pointers in the game. Stephen Curry added 23 points.

“I just think Klay has been in such a great place now for a while for several months,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “And the two early Phoenix losses, he really struggled and showed a lot of frustration. So I know it felt good for him to have that huge first half, regardless of who we were playing, but as I said, this is a division rival and a team that’s beaten us three straight.”

After a five-game losing streak that coincided with the arrival of Russell Westbrook, the Clippers have also been revived with a three-game winning streak to open a five-game homestand.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday as Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points on 14-for-22 shooting. Paul George added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Clippers appear to have found their defensive identity again, holding an opponent under 100 points for the first time since Jan. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles has given up an average of 97.5 points over their last two contests after allowing 131.7 in their previous six.

While the Clippers’ previous two games have not exactly been against high-scoring teams in the Knicks and Toronto Raptors, a huge test comes against the Warriors, who are second in the NBA with 118.2 points per game.

“I knew we made some (roster) changes. I knew we had acquired four new guys and it was going to take a little bit of time,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “So it’s great to see us now starting to accumulate the wins and guys being on the same page.”

Westbrook has averaged 13.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.0 turnovers in eight games since signing with the Clippers but has shown a more measured approach as of late with averages of 7.0 points and 3.0 turnovers in 23 minutes per game over his last two.

Each team is expected to be without a productive guard. The Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has been out since Feb. 14 for personal reasons, while the Clippers’ Norman Powell hasn’t played since a 115-91 road loss to Golden State on March 2 due to a shoulder injury.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Latest update on Lebron James’ injury is bad news for Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies star hit with another 5-figure fine, furthering rep as NBA’s next Draymond Green
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks fined $25K for shoving cameraman
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies making huge changes on road trips ahead of Ja Morant’s return
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kings beat Wizards for 11th win in last 13 games
Washington, DC1 hour ago
Bulls hold Heat at bay, earn 4th win in 5 games
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Suns optimistic Cameron Payne getting flow ahead of Thunder matchup
Oklahoma City, OK6 hours ago
Road-challenged Warriors brace for testy clash vs. Grizzlies
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Bulls, Heat meet amid pursuit of playoffs
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Nets look to correct rebounding issues as they face Nuggets
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Sixers rout Pacers, extend win streak to eight
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Magic’s fourth-quarter surge too much for Clippers
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Raptors cruise past Wolves for third straight win
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Sparks waive G Chennedy Carter
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dylan Disu drops 28, No. 2 seed Texas punts Penn State
State College, PA1 hour ago
New York Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers hits snag due to Packers’ reported asking price
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Pelicans prepare for critical Round 2 against Rockets
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris exits with ankle injury
Lawrence, KS5 hours ago
Top-seed Purdue not satisfied with Fairleigh Dickinson ahead
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Al Horford ruled out vs. Jazz
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly won’t pursue Kyrie Irving this summer for particular reason
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Hawks crave victory against struggling Spurs
San Antonio, TX9 hours ago
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist becomes 5th D1 woman to score 1,000 points a season
Villanova, PA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy