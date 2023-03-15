Open in App
Denver, CO
Sportsnaut

Running back Samaje Perine signing with Broncos

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYMXj_0lJ6ZJds00

The Denver Broncos added to their running back depth chart by agreeing to a two-year deal with free agent Samaje Perine on Tuesday, multiple reports said.

The deal is worth $7.5 million and another $1 million in incentives, according to NFL Network.

No contract can become official until Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

Perine ran 95 times for 394 yards and two touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

Perine had been with the Bengals since 2019 after brief stints with Washington (2017-18) and Miami (2019). He was a fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2017 draft.

In 76 career games (11 starts) in his six-year career, Perine has amassed 1,592 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, plus 101 receptions for 736 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

The Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon during 2022 and dealt with injuries at the position to Javonte Williams, Latavius Murray, Mike Boone and Marlon Mack. Murray is a free agent, and Boone has already agreed to sign with the Houston Texans.

–Field Level Media

