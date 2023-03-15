Open in App
National City, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Substitute teacher fired after speaking with 10News

By Madison Weil,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7cdi_0lJ6Z81800

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A substitute teacher says she was fired by the National School District after speaking with ABC 10News about the teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a former student.

Valentina Hernandez said she was hired to substitute teach in the same school where the accused teacher, Jacqueline Ma, earned the title “Teacher of the Year.” Ma is currently in jail being held on no bail.

Hernandez says a principal within the district had communicated to her that she would be filling in for Ma at Lincoln Acres Elementary following Ma’s arrest.

However, when she came to work on Thursday, she says district HR told her she had been let go and that she was no longer needed.

“They said oh because you’re late and because you had an interview with the news. And I said oh, well if I had known this was going to happen then I wouldn’t have done the interview,” said Hernandez.

When ABC 10News asked National School District if staff or substitutes are prohibited from speaking with media, they told us that their policy states the following:

“The Superintendent or designee shall identify the district's and/or site's primary media contact to whom all media inquiries shall be routed.  Spokespersons designated to speak to the media on behalf of the district include the Board president, Superintendent, public information officer, or district communications director. Other Board members and/or staff may be asked by the Superintendent or designee to speak to the media on a case-by-case basis, depending on their expertise on an issue or appropriateness given a particular situation.”

The district confirmed that Hernandez works for an agency that helps them secure substitute teachers. They added that Hernandez was not assigned to Ma’s classroom.

In the wake of this, Hernandez says she is continuing to work at other schools.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local National City, CA newsLocal National City, CA
Trial ordered for man accused in deadly SR-94 shooting
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teacher's aide with the Lakeside Union Independent School District accused of physical abuse of special needs students
Lakeside, CA1 day ago
Sheriff's sergeant arrested in connection to Naval Base Coronado lockdown
Coronado, CA14 hours ago
Deputy suspected of DUI arrested following lockdown at Naval Base Coronado
Coronado, CA11 hours ago
Poway Doctor Headed to Prison
Poway, CA1 day ago
80-year-old man assaulted in Del Mar home invasion
Del Mar, CA23 hours ago
LA MESA AGREES TO PAY $10 MILLION SETTLEMENT TO WOMAN HIT IN HEAD BY POLICE BEANBAG DURING PROTEST
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
Elderly man beaten in North County home invasion
Del Mar, CA23 hours ago
'Danger to the community': South Bay man accused of kidnap, rape denied bail
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Widow of Carlsbad man who died in Utah avalanche shares family's heartache
Carlsbad, CA23 hours ago
Man suspected of shooting into apartment with child inside arrested
Vista, CA1 day ago
City of La Mesa pays woman hit, blinded by bean bag $10M
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
Police find body in home where woman says she was held captive
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Missing 22-Year-Old Reunited With Family: San Diego Police
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Inmate apprehended after escape from San Diego Reentry Program: CDCR
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Prosecutor: Man Who Kidnapped Woman in South Bay Wanted Her to Help Dismember Body
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Man arrested, accused of shooting at San Diego Police helicopter
San Diego, CA1 day ago
One person injured in Escondido house fire
Escondido, CA8 hours ago
Suspect arrested in East College house party shooting following SWAT raid
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Calif. parents slam 'divisive' ethnic studies curriculum: 'Teaching them to be hateful towards people'
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
Man suspected of shooting at police helicopter arrested
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
Convict, 31, Who Walked Away from Halfway House Captured in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
Deputies’ Body-Worn Camera Footage Shows Shooting of Alpine Car Theft Suspect
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Former Amazon delivery driver sentenced for stealing Encinitas woman's dog
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping; police find dead woman in home
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Two Brothers Arrested for Alleged Chula Vista Homicide
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Dog owner searching for Teacup Yorkie after it was stolen near home
San Diego, CA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy