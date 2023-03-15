Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

OB plumber wakes up from surgery with $22,000 from community

By Perla Shaheen,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a8Js_0lJ6Z78P00

John Edwards is greeted with a hug and a smile at any shop on Newport Avenue.

He’s done honest work as a plumber in Ocean Beach for the last 20 years and made some friends along the way.

“You develop a relationship with the customer with the business with the people,” Edwards said.

The way he jokes around makes it hard to believe he had open heart surgery a couple of weeks ago.

“In 2019, I had a heart attack that slowed me down a bit," Edwards said. "Then from there, COVID hit, and I ended up getting a stroke.”

Doctors told him he couldn't work for the next four months. The community immediately came together to support him.

“He’s family to a lot of people here in OB," said Hope Martinez, General Manager at La Doña, said. "He’s someone we want to see around for a really long time.”

Employees at La Doña and South Coast Surf Shop started a GoFundMe . Within a couple of days, locals donated more than $22,000.

“This town rallies around its own," Martinez said. "No matter what. I've seen it over the years, and it’s something that’s awesome to be a part of.”

When asked how he felt when he woke up from surgery and found out that the community raised $22,00 for him he said:

“That was a surprise, that was definitely a surprise," Edwards said. "You see how many people support you and how many people are behind you. What you do has an impact.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Dog matching description of canine abandoned at shelter found, dies
Rancho Santa Fe, CA1 day ago
Dog Abandoned Outside Helen Woodward Animal Center Meets Tragic End
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Formerly homeless man gets people housed and off the streets in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dog owner searching for Teacup Yorkie after it was stolen near home
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
At-Risk Man Michael Nacauili, 22, Reunited with Family
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Check out the non-profit helping kids with disabilities race in San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
San Diego elected officials hosting Elder Abuse and Scam Prevention Community Workshop
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Poway Doctor Headed to Prison
Poway, CA1 day ago
VIDEO: Dog abandoned outside animal shelter; reward offered for information
Rancho Santa Fe, CA2 days ago
One person injured in Escondido house fire
Escondido, CA8 hours ago
'They cannot say no to leaving the sidewalk': San Diego officials call for ban on homeless encampments
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Black SeaWorld dolphin trainer inspiring kids of color in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Hundreds celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Gaslamp Quarter
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Mayor Gloria, Councilmember Whitburn announce new efforts against homelessness
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Parents left wondering what comes next after Oceanside school closure
Oceanside, CA4 days ago
Senior mobile home community in Oceanside could see rent spike
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
San Diego taking steps to remove tent encampments from public property
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Walking Food Tour Offers a Chance for Great Food and Learning About Your Town
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Several people, dogs escape North County house fire
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
Calif. parents slam 'divisive' ethnic studies curriculum: 'Teaching them to be hateful towards people'
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
City of La Mesa pays woman hit, blinded by bean bag $10M
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
Missing 22-Year-Old Reunited With Family: San Diego Police
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Exclusive: Endangered California Condor Hatches in SD
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Former Amazon delivery driver sentenced for stealing Encinitas woman's dog
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
Bluff collapses in Encinitas; portion of parking lot ripped away
Encinitas, CA2 days ago
Formerly homeless woman moves into apartment with help from local organization
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Elderly man beaten in North County home invasion
Del Mar, CA23 hours ago
Proposed ‘safe parking lot’ for homeless to include live-in-ready campers, city says
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy