Community members put their Wheeling Women’s History knowledge to the test

By Baylee Martin,

4 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – March is Women’s History Month, and in celebration Wheeling Heritage hosted a free Women’s History month Trivia Night at River City as a fun and festive way to get the community involved.

Wheeling Heritage spent the last month researhing Wheeling history to come up with trivia questions to educate participants in a unique way.

The four rounds of trivia questions included categories like “Women in Sports” and “Monumental Wheeling Women.”

”It’s a really fun and accessible way to learn about what makes Wheeling special. Wheeling has a lot of interesting history tidbits. For instance, the first licensed lawyer in the state of West Virginia had her practice in Wheeling and there’s plenty of other little, fun facts like that that come out of this little town and events like this just put a spotlight on those.”

Alex Panas – Program Manager, Wheeling Heritage

The celebrations will continue later this month.

Wheeling Heritage has partnered with Wheeling YWCA, Oglebay Institute’s Towngate Theater, and local artist Mindi Yarbrough to host a free screening of a documentary called “The Goddess Project.”

This screening is on March 23 rd , celebrating women and their contributions to art, science, and everything in between.

