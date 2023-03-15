El Paso filmmaker aims for Cannes with Los Angeles competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso filmmaker is competing against hundreds of other filmmakers from around the world in Los Angeles this week.

Hector Gallardo of Subharmonic City started getting more serious about his hobby around five years ago and was the winner of El Paso's 48-Hour Film Project, in which film teams are given 48 hours to write, shoot, and edit short films to be put up for competition.

But El Paso is not the only city with this competition. In fact, around 180 winning films from cities around the world will be competing in Los Angeles this week.

"15 of those films, I believe, get chosen to go to Cannes, the Cannes Film Fest in France," said Gallardo.

Gallardo said he wants to show the world what El Paso is made of.

"I think, unfortunately, El Paso is just not getting the attention it deserves as far as like what is available out here and what we're capable of," said Gallardo. "So this is an enormous opportunity to really show that we are capable of, you know, being in the big leagues with everybody else."

