Open in App
West Palm Beach, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Couple accused of trying to light baby on fire in NY plead guilty

By Allen Cone,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PoLt_0lJ6W6Qj00

A couple from West Palm Beach initially pleaded guilty to attempting to light their 1-year-old child on fire at a truck stop in western New York.

Jamie Avery, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first-degree, but then her attorney filed a motion to withdraw his plea, Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz told WHEC-TV, an NBC affiliate, Tuesday in an email. A hearing has been ordered to determine if there are grounds to withdraw the plea.

His wife, Lisbeth Collado, was scheduled for an evidentiary hearing Monday but after consulting with her attorney, she decided to enter a guilty plea on the same charge.

Avery, a truck driver, was traveling with Collado and their two children, 1 and 4, from the Syracuse area on May 3, 2022, when they stopped at a Love's truck stop in Tyre in the Finger Lakes region.

Seneca County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of several fires inside the building and found two suspects believed to have started or attempted to have started the fires.

The 1-year-old child was found covered in a flammable liquid and was taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance.

Deputies found a suspicious device in the men's restroom. The building was evacuated and the bomb squad was called.

Later, a 4-year-old was found at the scene injured and abandoned in the cab of a tractor-trailer.

The child was taken to a hospital with apparent head injuries.

They were later released from the hospital and at the time were placed in the custody of the Seneca County Division of Human Services.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man faces attempted murder charge in shooting outside lounge
West Palm Beach, FL15 hours ago
Sentencing for man convicted of killing four in car crash begins Friday
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
2 women arrested in connection to statewide burglary ring
Plantation, FL1 day ago
Jury Deliberates Fate of Driver Charges in 2019 Crash That Killed Broward Deputy
Deerfield Beach, FL1 day ago
‘Drunk’ driver not guilty in 2019 crash death of Broward deputy
Deerfield Beach, FL1 day ago
REWARD NOW $10,000: Police Still Seek Tips About Double Murder
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Driver hospitalized after road-rage shooting on turnpike
Boca Raton, FL9 hours ago
Boca couple arrested after infant overdoses on fentanyl
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
'He's gasping for air;' Mom calls 911 after baby exposed to fentanyl in Boca: Police
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach Couple Plead Guilty To Setting Baby On Fire In New York
West Palm Beach, FL3 days ago
Driver hospitalized after being shot on Florida's Turnpike
West Palm Beach, FL8 hours ago
Scam alert in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL13 hours ago
3rd Gun Found On Campus Of Same Palm Beach School & Principal Investigated
Palm Beach Gardens, FL1 day ago
Lauderdale Lakes store robbed at gunpoint
Lauderdale Lakes, FL1 day ago
Despite girlfriend saying he did it, boyfriend found not guilty of fatal park shooting
Boynton Beach, FL2 days ago
$10,000 reward increase to help solve double homicide in Pompano Beach: BSO
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Police investigating mobile home fire in Davie; 1 injured
Davie, FL1 day ago
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Gas Station Argument Turns Violent
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
Famous Drummer Violently Attacked Outside South Florida Hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Man Shot On Florida Turnpike In Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Video: Angry encounter sparks investigation into principal of Lake Worth Middle School
Lake Worth, FL2 days ago
Hog Technologies owner vows to rebuild after fire causes up to $30M in damage
Stuart, FL16 hours ago
Shooting on Northbound I-95 under investigation
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Video shows good Samaritans helping man trapped under ice cream truck after Broward crash
Pembroke Park, FL1 day ago
Coral Springs Crime Update: Fraud Victims Lose Over $90K To Thieves
Coral Springs, FL2 days ago
Missing endangered boy found safe
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
Loaded gun found at Palm Beach Gardens HS; student arrested
Palm Beach Gardens, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy