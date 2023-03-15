Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans With “Welcome To The Jungle” Duet Featuring Axl Rose

The unlikely duo of Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood have worked before on stage, and they were back at it again last night with this powerful rendition of “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Carrie Underwood is currently on her “Denim and Rhinestones” Tour and decided to call in Axl Rose for some help at her show in Los Angeles.

You simply can’t sing “Welcome to the Jungle” without Axl Rose right? There is probably something somewhere in fine print that the song must be sung “by or including” the Guns N’ Roses lead man.

Give Underwood some credit too though, she killed it. With her vocal range, I’m not sure there is any song that would be out of her reach. If you didn’t know, she is a pretty big Guns N’ Roses fan and usually even leans on “Welcome to the Jungle” (without Rose) for her first encore act.

Never hurts to throw in Rose though if he just happens to be at her performance.

Underwood’s powerful vocals undoubtedly work within this rock and roll classic. Plus, the fans in attendance seemed to love it, and the duo of Underwood and Rose certainly had their fair share of fun as well.

If it seemed like the two artists had some pretty good chemistry, that is because they have done a little something like this before.

Fans were treated to the duet of Rose and Underwood first at the Stagecoach Festival in 2022, where they ran through both “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

Guns N’s Roses later returned the favor and brought Underwood up on stage in one of their performances in Tottenham, England and sang the two same songs. They must’ve liked the way it sounded the first time…

I guess the argument is settled then: country music and rock can clash. In fact, the “clashing” can sound pretty damn good.

Clearly, Underwood and Guns N’ Roses appreciate and respect one another’s crafts, and if the budding friendship between the country superstar and the classic rock group means we get more of these crossovers in the future, I am all for it.

If you needed to be convinced that Carrie Underwood was a Guns N’ Roses fan, I’ll point you to some convincing evidence. Take a minute and listen to this 2020 interview from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where Underwood recounts “ditching her husband and kids” to go see “GNR.”

She apparently left as soon as her tour wrapped and mentioned that seeing the rock band was a check off her bucket list: