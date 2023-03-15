Open in App
New Castle, PA
Magestro’s monster night leads Kennedy Catholic to win

By Josh FrketicChad Krispinsky,

4 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rolled past Burgettstown 56-39 in the second round of the PIAA girls basketball state playoffs on Tuesday night at New Castle High School.

Bella Magestro led all scorers with 29 points, including seven three-pointers in the win for the Golden Eagles.

Layke Fields added 10 points in the win.

Kaitlyn Nease and Jillian Frazier led Burgettstown with 15 points apiece in the setback.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 23-4 on the season. The Golden Eagles advance to face Bishop McCort in the PIAA state quarterfinals on Friday at a location to be announced.

Burgettstown’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 21-7.

