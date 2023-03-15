Jamie Lee Curtis Refers to Oscars Statue Using They/Them Pronouns in Support of Trans Daughter

Jamie Lee Curtis wants her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar win to encompass everyone.

The Academy Award winner, who took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress, was asked during the “Today” show by co-host Savannah Guthrie if she’s “named her,” in reference to the statue. Curtis was quick to clarify that the statuette is genderless as a statement for transgender rights.

“I’m in support of my daughter Ruby. I’m having them be a they/them,” Curtis said. “I’m going to just call them ‘them.’ They/them, and they are doing great, they’re settling in, and I just, in my life, I never saw it in a million years that I’d have this couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

Curtis’ daughter Ruby came out as transgender in 2020.

The Academy Award winner addressed non-gendered awards categories.

“The bigger question is how do you include everyone when there are binary choices , which is very difficult, and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that,” Curtis said backstage at the 2023 Oscars . “And yet to de-gender the categories , I’m concerned that will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I’ve been working hard to promote. The most important thing is inclusivity and more women…basically just more fucking women anywhere, anytime, all at once.”

The “Halloween” alum likened using they/them pronouns to “speaking a new language” in an interview with People magazine at the time of Ruby’s coming out.

“It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes,” Curtis said. “You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human. But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”

Curtis added that “gender identity and sexual orientation — those are two separate things…I’m not proselytizing, and I’m not trying to force-feed something to people. I’m simply saying, ‘This is our family’s experience.'”